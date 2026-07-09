France flyer Bradley Barcola needs to get out of PSG and prove his star quality by becoming Liverpool's Mohamed Salah replacement

Barcola has thrown his future into doubt by admitting that he "doesn't know" what will happen once the World Cup comes to an end. That suggests the 23-year-old is prepared to walk away from the Parc des Princes if his game-time expectations are not met, having already put contract talks on hold some time ago.

That news will have Liverpool on red alert, as the Reds go in search of a big-name replacement for Mohamed Salah, who brought a glittering, prolific nine-year stay on Merseyside to a close at the end of 2025-26. Anfield could well be the perfect destination for Barcola, who would have the chance to establish himself as the club's next superstar.

So far, the wide man's career hasn't followed the expected trajectory at PSG, but a change of scenery and a move to England has the potential to change that.