'That's what excites me' - Fran Kirby explains decision to move to Brighton following emotional Chelsea exit

GettyPeter McVitie'That's what excites me' - Fran Kirby explains decision to move to Brighton following emotional Chelsea exitFran KirbyBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWomen's footballWSLChelsea FC WomenFran Kirby hopes she can help turn Brighton into Women's Super League title challengers after joining the club from Chelsea.