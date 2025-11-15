Kylian Mbappe's team-mates getting fed up? Real Madrid star's 'special treatment' may annoy France players as ex-player casts doubt on injury claim

Mbappe was on song as France secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with victory over Ukraine. The 26-year-old scored twice - including a Panenka penalty - while Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike also got on the scoresheet for Didier Deschamps’ men.

With his heroics at Parc des Princes, Mbappe took his career goal tally to 400, becoming the youngest player to clinch the milestone.

However, the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain striker later played down the magnitude of his achievement, saying after the game: “Four hundred goals? It is great, but people are not impressed with it. When you have one guy with 950 [Ronaldo] and one with 900 [Messi], I need 400 more if I want to be in the conversation that will shock people.”