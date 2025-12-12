AFP
Former Chelsea star Oscar 'forced to RETIRE' after discovery of heart issue
Former Chelsea star hospitalized after collapsing in training
Oscar was hospitalised after collapsing while using an exercise bike during an interval test at Sao Paulo’s training facility, prompting immediate admission to the ICU for monitoring. Subsequent examinations confirmed he had suffered vasovagal syncope, a condition that causes a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Following discussions with the club, Oscar has now expressed his desire to retire, as reported by Brazilian outlet Globo, with a formal announcement expected soon.
- (C)Getty Images
Oscar set to retire just a year after return to Brazil
The shock news brings a dramatic halt to a career that began at Sao Paulo, peaked at Chelsea, and saw an unexpected rebirth in China before his emotional return to Brazil last year. His comeback season had already been disrupted by a fractured vertebra, during which early signs of a potential heart issue were reportedly detected. This latest episode has underlined the long-term health risks involved, leading the midfielder to prioritise personal wellbeing over continuing his professional journey. Oscar wrote on Instagram, "Everything will be alright, God willing,” to reassure his followers following his hospital admission.
Oscar's storied career...
Oscar had joined Sao Paulo last December on a three-year deal after nearly eight years in China, where he became one of the league’s standout performers both statistically and in silverware. Earlier in his career, he made 203 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 38 goals, winning two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the League Cup before completing a record transfer to Shanghai in 2017. His time in China saw him collect major trophies and amass substantial earnings, but his return to Brazil has unexpectedly ended on medical grounds rather than sporting terms.
- Getty Images
Oscar's official retirement to be announced soon...
Sao Paulo are now expected to collaborate with Oscar and his medical team to finalise the formal retirement announcement and outline the next steps in his transition away from the pitch. The player, who reassured supporters following his hospitalisation, will likely focus on recovery and long-term health management as he adjusts to life after football.
Advertisement