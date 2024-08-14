Christopher Nkunku, Sandro Tonali & nine forgotten Premier League players who will be desperate to make a big impact in 2024-25

There are many players for whom the last season did not go to plan, and they will be desperate to make amends when the new campaign begins

A new Premier League season is, quite incredibly, almost upon us - a time for renewal, revitalisation and second chances. After a drama-filled 2023-24 campaign, players across the division will be relishing a fresh start, but some more than others.

There are plenty of big names for whom, for one reason or another, things did not go to plan last time around. Some were culpable, while others were simply unlucky, but all of them have been forced to spend the best part of a year out of the spotlight as things went badly, badly wrong.

Below, GOAL runs through the nine forgotten Premier League stars who will be desperate to make up for lost time and make a big impact in the 2024-25 season...