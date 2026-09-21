Andoni Iraola hits back at Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend DESTROYS £116m Florian Wirtz following narrow Bournemouth victory

Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of the Germany international. The Liverpool legend was left unimpressed by the midfielder's output, pointing out his poor 63 per cent pass completion rate.

"Wirtz has been really poor again," Carragher stated. "It's just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all. In the main, people have been understanding of his situation. He's new to the league and Liverpool were poor last season. When you come for that price tag, people want goals and assists."

Following the 73rd-minute substitution, Carragher claimed Wirtz could have "no complaints" about being withdrawn. The pundit went on to urge Iraola to drop the marquee signing entirely. "I think going forward Iraola's got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team," he added.

However, Iraola quickly backed his player. The manager acknowledged the sluggish start but praised Wirtz for his role in the eventual victory, telling Sky Sports: "He started the game slowly, I agree. The first minute they went quite intense and we were not quite with us. The duels in the middle. After that first phase, I think we improved. Florian has helped us also to improve."



