Florian Wirtz's staggering €250 million cost revealed as Bayern Munich press ahead with plan to sign Bayer Leverkusen star amid interest from Man City and Real Madrid
Bayern Munich are keen to beat Man City and Real Madrid to the signing of Florian Wirtz, with the Bavarians' bosses working hard on the transfer.
- Wirtz on Bayern, City, and Madrid's radar
- Leverkusen ready to sell star for €150m this summer
- Bayern bosses working hard behind the scenes