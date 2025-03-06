Real Madrid Unveils New Signing Kylian MbappeGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Florentino Perez's dressing room chat with Kylian Mbappe revealed after Real Madrid superstar struggled to make an impact in Champions League win over rivals Atletico

K. MbappeReal MadridChampions LeagueAtletico Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez attempted to cheer Kylian Mbappe up after the Frenchman put in a horror showing against Atletico Madrid.

  • Perez encouraged Mbappe after bad display
  • Frenchman wasn't at his best against Atletico
  • Failed to scored for the third game in a row
