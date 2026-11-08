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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Flick's dilemma: Barcelona's expected line-up in the battle against Atletico

Match
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
D. Simeone
Rodri
Spain
Germany
Argentina

A tough test

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Hansi Flick lost Rodri last Tuesday during the clash with Aston Villa, the player limping off with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for close to a month.

That blow rules Rodri out of tonight's trip to the Metropolitano, where Barcelona face Atlético Madrid with top spot in La Liga on the line.

Read also: Mbappé's train doesn't stop: will he repeat Ronaldo's achievement?

  • Not all the news is bad

    The news isn't all bad for the German coach. He can call on Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, with both handed medical clearance.

    Garcia picked up his injury against Real Betis on 17 October, damaging the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh. The initial prognosis put him out for three to four weeks. The Spanish defender beat that timeline by recovering in just three, and Flick hinted in yesterday's press conference that he's even ready to start.

    Christensen opened the season in fine form before going down in Seville on 19 September. The problem lay in the rectus femoris muscle of the quadriceps in his left leg, with an expected absence of around six weeks, a spell that ends this week. The Danish defender will travel to the Metropolitano, but Flick won't risk him.

    Two defenders back, then, to shore up a back line ravaged by injury. Xavi Espart and Jules Koundé remain sidelined too, according to a report from Sport newspaper.

    Read also: A night from Barcelona's past: Enrique equals his best tally and chases Blanc's feat

  • A new solution at right-back: and confirmed names

    A string of absences, coupled with Flick's reluctance to lean on Baldé, has forced the coach into a rethink: Bryan Gil at right-back. Will the German stick with the man who arrived from Valencia for the clash against Metropolitano? Or does he roll the dice on Eric García, in a back line that already features Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo?

    Read also: Video: The 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way

  • Who could replace Rodri?

    Who replaces Rodri? That remains one of the trickier puzzles in Barcelona's line-up, especially for a game as big as the clash with Atletico Madrid. Against Aston Villa, Flick turned to Marc Bernal, who delivered a very good second half alongside Pedri.

    Bernal now finds himself in a straight fight with Frenkie de Jong for a starting spot. The Dutchman has been clocking up more minutes since recovering from the injury he picked up during the 2026 World Cup.

    Up front, Fermin Lopez is expected to pull the strings in the playmaker role, with Lamine Yamal on the right, Raphinha through the middle and Gordon on the left. Ademi could also get a look-in after being left on the bench throughout the Champions League tie with Aston Villa.

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  • Barcelona's expected line-up against Atletico Madrid

    The newspaper Mundo Deportivo have forecast a Barcelona line-up for today's trip to Atletico Madrid on matchday 12 of La Liga. They see Hansi Flick's side lining up in a 4-2-3-1 as follows:

    Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

    Defence: Bryan Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo.

    Midfield: Marc Bernal, Pedri/ Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon.

    Attack: Raphinha.

    Read also: Salah's nightmare returns: Forest stun City in 18 minutes

  • Atlético Madrid's expected line-up against Barcelona

    Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, are still without Cristian Romero because of a muscle injury, and Johnny Cardoso misses out too with a thigh problem.

    Morten Hjulmand comes back into the side after sitting out the Bayern Munich game, while Lee Kang-in could rejoin the starting line-up alongside Julián Álvarez.

    The newspaper reckons Simeone will set up in a 4-4-2:

    Goalkeeper: Oblak.

    Defence: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Javi Galán.

    Midfield: Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand, Álex Baena.

    Attack: Lee Kang-in, Julián Álvarez.

    Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick about Aston Villa

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR