'First win as a Milan player' - Kyle Walker back in trophy-hunting mode as Man City loanee keeps Christian Pulisic & Co on course for Coppa Italia glory
Kyle Walker has savoured his “first win as a Milan player”, with the Manchester City loanee back in trophy-hunting mode after making a move to Italy.
- Experienced defender on-loan at San Siro
- Transfer could be made permanent this summer
- Has enjoyed unbeaten start to spell in Italy