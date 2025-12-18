Qatar Supreme Committee
Finalissima 2026: Qatar set to host Spain vs Argentina grand clash
Qatar to host Clash of Titans
Qatar, who plpayed host to the 2022 World Cup, are gearig up to host the men's Finalissima 2026 at the iconic Lusail Stadium on March 27, 2026. The fixture will see European champions Spain take on South American champions Argentina in a highly anticipated clash between continental title holders. For World champions Argentina, this match marks a symbolic return to the scene of their exhilarating victory over France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Ffinal, where La Albiceleste ended a 36-year wait to reclaim football's most coveted prize.
'Qatar proud to host the prestigious match'
Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the LOC, H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani said: "Qatar is proud to host this prestigious match between two champions. We have a track record of delivering world-class sports events, providing an exceptional experience for fans, supporters and media. Hosting Finalissima 2026 further demonstrates the trust our partners continue to show in Qatar."
On Qatar hosting the grand event, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "This match symbolises the unification of two footballing continents and showcases the global reach of our sport in such a prestigious fixture. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of elite football and international celebration."
CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez added: "This showpiece game is more than a competition, it is a symbol of collaboration and respect between confederations, and an opportunity for fans to enjoy a truly historic occasion."
Qatar the hub of world football
The organisation of the Finalissima 2026 comes following a record-breaking football season delivered by the LOC at the end of 2025, which showcased the country's exceptional organisational capabilities and the international football community's trust in its ability to deliver world-class football events.
This includes Qatar's hosting of the first 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, which saw 104 matches played at a single venue and the AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup. Qatar is also hosting the U23 Gulf Cup Qatar 2025, while simultaneously delivering the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ during the rest days of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which is set to conclude on 18 December.
What is Qatar offering?
With world-class infrastructure, exceptional facilities, and a proven track record as a hub for elite football, Qatar offers an ideal venue for the Finalissima 2026, which will see the contest between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, while its strategic location provides prime time broadcasting opportunities for global audiences.
