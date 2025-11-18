SC
FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Is Qatar the cradle of football's next generation?
Qatar to host FIFA U17 World Cups till 2029
Qatar's credentials as a world-class host is well proven, especially after they hosted an ever-so-successful FIFA World Cup 2022 which culminated with Lionel Messi's crowning glory at the Lusail Stadium.
As such, it was no surprise when FIFA decided to award the hosting rights for the revamped FIFA U17 World Cup to Qatar - not just for the 2025 edition but also the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 editions. Five tournaments in a row!
FIFA's reasoning while awarding the editions to Qatar was that they wanted to utilise the "existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability."
And you couldn't blame them. Qatar had created a host of world class facilities, including the sprawling Aspire Zone complex that has a multitude of FIFA-standard pitches and training facilities.
What that means in terms of the talent on display?
More importantly, what that means is the Middle-East nation will play hosts to some of the bightest young talents in the world, some of whom might perhaps go on to headline the sport for the next decade or two.
And its not just about the talent on display but also the conducive nature of the tournament in Qatar.
All the games are hosted within the Aspire Zone complex, which has eight pitches being utilised for the games. Only the final will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium. What this means is the players have no need to travel extensively from one venue to the other for games or for practice sessions.
The match venues and practice grounds are all located within the complex and the players can just focus on their game. With 104 games spread across just 25 days, the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar is just pure football fervour and nothing else.
- getty
Qatar: The cradle of next gen superstars?
The FIFA U17 World Cup has always been a platform where talent has bloomed. There are multitude of examples where superstars of the game first gave the world a glimpse of their talent through this tournament.
From legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, the mesmerising Ronaldinho, Cesc Fabregas, Neymar, Casemiro, Mario Gotze, Heung-min Son, Phil Foden, Pedri to Trent Alexander-Arnold - the list is endless!
Judging by that track record, it is all the more likely that the next superstar of world football, someone in the mould of Neymar and Ronaldinho could well be making their first step to football stardom in Qatar, during the course of the one of the five editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup including the ongoing edition.
- Getty Images
Stars already shining at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup
There is already players who are making the world sit up and take note, with their performances in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.
Most notably, Anisio Cabral, the Portuguese forward has been a revelation so far in the tournament. The Benfica youngster has already racked up six goals and leads the scoring charts.
Of course, there is Samuele Inacio who is Italy's talisman. He was fantastic at the U17 Euro earlier this year and has continued that form in Qatar too. He looks set for a bright future in the game. He has scored four goals in Doha already.
What next?
There's no doubt we'll see the coming of football's next superstar in Qatar. Maybe we already have in the 2025 edition which is currently at the Round of 16 stage.
Come November 27, a champion will be crowned in Doha but more importantly, we could have watched the birth of a star or perhaps, stars!
Advertisement