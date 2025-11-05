FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Five future stars to look out for in Qatar

The 2025 edition of the youth tournament will be the first of five successive tournaments to be hosted by Qatar and the excitement is building fast.

More importantly, the FIFA U17 World Cup has always been a breeding ground for players who have gone on to conquer the game. Superstars like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gianluigi Buffon and Ronaldinho have all set the FIFA U17 World Cup alight during their formative years.

As such, there will be numerous talented youngsters on display across the eight pitches at the Aspire Zone in Doha. Let's take a look at five such players who come into the tournament with high hopes.

Who knows? They could be the next Ronaldinho or Iniesta.