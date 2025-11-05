+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Five future stars to look out for in Qatar

The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has kicked off in Qatar. With a barrage of high-quality youth football set to be unleashed in the Aspire Zone in Doha, we could witness the next star of the game make their name in the Middle-East nation. Let's take a look at five players who could be the stars of the tournament.

The 2025 edition of the youth tournament will be the first of five successive tournaments to be hosted by Qatar and the excitement is building fast. 

More importantly, the FIFA U17 World Cup has always been a breeding ground for players who have gone on to conquer the game. Superstars like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gianluigi Buffon and Ronaldinho have all set the FIFA U17 World Cup alight during their formative years. 

As such, there will be numerous talented youngsters on display across the eight pitches at the Aspire Zone in Doha. Let's take a look at five such players who come into the tournament with high hopes. 

Who knows? They could be the next Ronaldinho or Iniesta.

  • Felipe Esquivel (Argentina)

    The 17-year-old Argentina winger is certainly one to keep an eye on in Doha. The River Plate prodigy is already making waves in the Latin American youth circuit, with a host of European clubs circling. He has already been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United. 

    Esquivel plays on the right flank for Argentina U17 side and is known for his tricky dribbling and flair. He has penchant for taking defenders on one-on-one and beating them. 

    He is definitely one of Argentina's major attacking threats and could end up announcing himself for good in Qatar. In fact, he has already opened his account in Doha, scoring the decisive goal in Argentina's 3-2 win over Belgium in their opening game.

    Samuele Inacio (Italy)

    The Italian forward is another one to keep an eye out for in Doha. Inacio plays for Borussia Dortmund's youth sides currently but has been a prolific goalscorer in this level. 

    The 17-year-old was the topscorer at the U17 European Championship in May with five strikes to his name. And he has started the tournament in Doha on song as well, scoring Italy's only goal in their 1-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game of the tournament.

    A versatile player, Inacio can operate as a second striker and as a winger, if required. With his deft touch and deceptive change of pace, Inacio is a handful and will be a headache for defenders in Qatar. Not to mention the fact that he is adept with both feet. 

  • Abdoulaye Camara (France)

    The highly-rated defensive midfielder will be one of France's most important players in this tournament. He is tall, dominant and a force to reckon with in midfield. Pundits have already compared Camara to former Manchester United star Paul Pogba and it was no surprise to see the likes of Juventus try to lure him away from Montpellier last summer. 

    However, the 17-year-old eventually decided to move to Udinese on a four-year-contract. Camara was part of the France team which reached the final of the 2025 U17 Euros and this time, he would be desperate to lead his nation to the ultimate prize in Doha.

    Zaid Faisal (Qatar)

    Zaid Faisal is Qatar U17 team's talisman through and through. The young centre forward is known for his exceptional technique and intelligence and has been banging goals in with alarming regularity for the hosts of the U17 World Cup. 

    He is a product of the world class Aspire Academy in Doha, where essentially the U17 World Cup is also taking place. He is also a leader on the field and is Qatar's captain. The Al Gharafa forward is also known for his aerial ability. Expect him to make waves in his home World Cup.

    Minato Yoshida (Japan)

    Another talented young forward in this list, Yoshida is one of Japan's most threatening attackers. He has been a star for Japan U17 of late. In fact, it was his goals that propelled Japan into the 2025 U17 World Cup. 

    Yoshida scored twice against UAE in a 2025 U17 AFC Asian Cup group stage match, with that victory proving decisive in their qualification to the knockouts and the U17 World Cup. 

    Interestingly, Yoshida has already made his professional debut, turning out for Kashima Antlers' senior team at the age of just 16, becoming the youngest ever player to make his debut for the club. 