FIFA U17 World Cup 2025
Rahul Bali

FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 draw: Straightforward for USA, hosts Qatar in Italy's group while Saudi Arabia up against Austria

World Cup U17

The draw for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup was held in Doha on Sunday, with the USA handed an easy group while hosts Qatar will take on Italy.

  • FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar from 3-27 November
  • First time the tournament is set to feature 48 teams
  • USA handed straightforward group while Saudi Arabia have challenging fixtures
