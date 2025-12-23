FIFA lift Al-Nassr's transfer ban in timely boost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League title charge

Al-Nassr have wriggled their way out of another hole after showing “full compliance” with the rules drawn up by FIFA. Their latest transfer embargo was lifted just two days after being revealed.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated on social media: “IFA verdict today confirms Al-Nassr’s full compliance with rules as the registration ban has been permanently lifted. The case is closed, key news for Al-Nassr ahead of 2026 plans for the club.”

Al-Nassr are not the only Saudi Pro League side to have been hit with sanctions. Domestic rivals Al-Riyadh, Al-Shabab and Al-Wehda all feature on the list of banned clubs. Those embargoes extend across three windows.

Ronaldo will be hoping those punishments play into his hands, with tangible success having been in short supply across his time in the Middle East. He did win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

No further additions to his CV at club level have been made since then, with frustration being endured in domestic and continental competition. He has, however, helped Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League table in 2025-26.

They boast a faultless record through nine fixtures this season, with a four-point lead held over second-placed Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr will be in AFC Cup action against Al-Zawraa on Wednesday, before tackling Al-Akhdoud in the league on December 27.