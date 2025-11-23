SC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 in Qatar: Here's how to buy tickets as PSG eye another trophy
What is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025?
The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is an annual club competition that pits the best teams from each continent to crown the ultimate champion. This tournament was reformatted and revamped in 2024. Qatar, who hosted the tournament last year, continue to be the hosts for the 2025 edition as well.
The final three matches of the extended tournament will see teams battle it out for three trophies with the final match between European champions PSG and a qualifier to determine the Intercontinental Cup champion.
In the three games to be held in Qatar, the following trophies will be up for grabs: The FIFA Derby of the Americas 2025, FIFA Challenger Cup 2025 and FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.
Intercontinental Cup: Matches and schedule in Qatar
Here's the schedule for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup games in Qatar:
- FIFA Derby of the Americas 2025
Wednesday, 10 December 2025 (8pm, Doha time)
Cruz Azul (Mexico) v CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 winner
2. FIFA Challenger Cup 2025
Saturday, 13 December 2024 (8pm, Doha time)
FIFA Derby of the Americas 2025 winner v Pyramids FC (Egypt)
3. FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final 2025
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 (8pm, Doha time)
Paris Saint-German (France) v FIFA Challenger Cup 2025 winner
How to buy tickets?
The tickets for all three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar are now live. They can be bought at www.roadtoqatar.qa and the tickets start at just QAR 20.
Fans can purchase tickets for all three matches in three categories. A maximum of 6 tickets per person can be purchased per match.
As usual, all tickets will be digital and there are specific accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to accessibility-fic@sc.qa .
What more?
All the matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 in Qatar will be held at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, one of the venues used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Interestingly, the tournament takes place during the rest days of the FIFA Arab Cup, showcasing Qatar's ability to host multiple FIFA events at the same time.
