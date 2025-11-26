FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Daily Fantasy Game: Here's how to play and win daily prizes during the tournament in Qatar

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 seems to be bigger and better. As the marquee Arab tournament, set to be held in Qatar, draws ever so close, the excitement is building steadily.

The latest news to come out is the announcement of a fantasy game for the tournament which starts on 1st December and runs till 18th December.

The fantasy game is a literal gamechanger for the tournament, with fans not only able to anticipate the mouthwatering matches that the tournament will feature but also having high-stakes real-time involvement through the game.