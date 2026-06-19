Fernando Torres or Ruud van Nistelrooy? Premier League legends used to assess Dejan Kulusevski’s chances of becoming a Spurs star again after injury nightmare

Spurs scrambled over another survival line last season without Kulusevski at their disposal. Roberto De Zerbi - having picked up a managerial baton that had already passed through the hands of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor - guided Tottenham clear of relegation danger.

Despite back-to-back 17th-placed finishes being endured, optimism remains in the Tottenham camp. They will have a number of long-term injury victims returning to full fitness in 2026-27 - such as Kulusevski, Maddison, Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus.

Quizzed on whether mercurial playmaker Maddison - with seven senior England caps to his name - needs to become the main man for Spurs as their most creative influence, ex-midfielder Murphy added: “I think to a degree. He'll probably feel like he owes them a bit after being out for so long.

“The one thing with Maddison is that he'll always make things happen and he'll always make magic moments in games. He's a wonderful player. He's proven. He's got that strut about him.

“If I was Tottenham, I'd be, especially with the injury to Simons - who was probably brought in to fill that void, I don't think Simons, although he's got some good attributes, has the same qualities as Maddison. I think Maddison's a better player.

“So again, with the predicament of the injury, I don't think he'll be somebody who's going out the door. I think he'll be there. I think Maddison's probably more influential than, in my eyes, Kulusevski because he's one of the few Tottenham players who's brave enough when the crowd are anxious, when nobody else is getting on it, to make things happen and manipulate the ball and play those killer passes. He's the one.

“I think it could be a huge season for him. I love watching him play. I think he's one of those players who is brave and there's not many of them about anymore. We're losing that type of maverick player who just plays in his own way.

“Even in those glimpses we saw at the end of the season, 10-minute cameos, 15-minute cameos, he was making a difference, getting on the ball, calming everyone down. I think he could be a huge player for Tottenham this season.”