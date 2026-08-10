NurPhoto
'I hope he comes back' - Barcelona star Fermin Lopez breaks silence on Ronald Araujo's shock Liverpool move and addresses Rodri & Ferran Torres transfer links
Fermin reacts to Araujo's Anfield switch
The Barcelona midfielder has expressed his disappointment at the departure of Araujo, after it was revealed that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign the defender on a season-long loan. The Uruguayan international, who served as one of the club's primary captains, appears destined for the Premier League to revitalise his career after a difficult period in Catalonia.
Addressing the move, Lopez offered a heartfelt message to his outgoing colleague, telling SPORT: "He has come to say goodbye. It’s a shame, because he’s a captain and I have a good relationship with him. He made the decision to continue developing and I hope he comes back next season."
- Getty Images News
Addressing the Rodri and Ferran Torres speculation
The conversation quickly turned to other high-profile transfer stories currently dominating the headlines in Spain. Fermin was asked about the possibility of Spain captain Rodri joining the Blaugrana, despite reports that Man City have snubbed Barcelona's opening proposal for the midfield star. "I don’t have any information on this matter, but whatever Deco and the sporting director decide will be fine with me," the 23-year-old added. "Everyone knows Rodri is a great player. I don’t want to get too involved in this. It’s disrespectful to those who are already here."
Fermin also touched upon the uncertain future of Torres, amid growing reports that his compatriot has informed Barca of his desire to join PSG this summer. Having forged a close bond with the forward, Fermin was reluctant to fuel further speculation regarding a move to the French capital. He continued: "I don’t want to go into that, because I don’t have the necessary information. He is a good companion and a friend; I hope he decides what’s best for him."
Overcoming injury and building fitness
For Fermin himself, the pre-season return represents a personal triumph after a grueling summer recovery process. A fractured fifth metatarsal cruelly denied him a place in Luis de la Fuente's side that eventually went on to win the 2026 World Cup, but he has worked tirelessly to regain his spot in the first-team picture.
Following an impactful display in a 1-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, where he won the penalty converted by Raphinha, Fermin admitted he is still working his way back to full sharpness. "Good. I still have to get into the rhythm, but I felt good. I wanted to play. It’s been a very hard summer, but I’m already well and looking forward to this season."
The midfielder’s return is a timely boost for Flick, especially given the departure of senior figures and the potential loss of attacking depth. Fermin is expected to shoulder more responsibility in the middle of the park as the club navigates a period of transition.
- Getty
Looking ahead to the new campaign
As Barcelona continue their preparations for the new campaign, the focus remains on integrating new ideas while managing the fallout of high-profile exits. The departure of Araujo leaves a leadership void that must be filled, while the possible arrival of Rodri would signal a major statement of intent from the board.
The coming weeks will be crucial for the Catalan giants as they look to finalise their squad before the transfer window slams shut. With the club-to-club negotiations for Rodri ongoing and the formalities of Araujo’s Liverpool loan being completed, the landscape of the team is changing rapidly. For Fermin, the goal remains simple: staying fit and contributing to a team in the midst of a reshuffle.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting