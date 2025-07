Fenerbahce respond to claims Jose Mourinho has ALREADY fallen out with 'disrespectful' new signing Jhon Duran on day one of pre-season J. Mourinho J. Duran Fenerbahce Super Lig

Fenerbahce have responded to claims that Jose Mourinho has already fallen out with 'disrespectful' new signing Jhon Duran on day one of pre-season.