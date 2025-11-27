'Felt his back' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals extent of Hugo Ekitike injury blow after PSV defeat

Liverpool endured a difficult Champions League night as they fell to a heavy defeat against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield, and their problems were compounded by an injury to summer signing Ekitike. The forward struggled to influence the game and was replaced in the 61st minute with Liverpool already chasing the match, having seen their pressing intensity drop noticeably during the second half. His withdrawal came as PSV capitalised on the momentum shift, scoring twice more to leave the Reds with a damaging result.

Ekitike had returned to the starting XI and was expected to provide much-needed attacking spark, but it quickly became clear that something was wrong. His movement appeared restricted, and Liverpool’s frontline struggled to initiate the coordinated pressure Slot demands, allowing PSV to play through lines far too easily. By the time Alexander Isak came on, the visitors had already seized control and Liverpool’s response never materialised.

The defeat deepened Liverpool’s ongoing struggles across competitions, marking a third straight loss as their form continues to unravel. With key players misfiring, injuries piling up, and tactical cohesion faltering, the Reds once again left the pitch with more questions than answers. Ekitike’s condition now adds another layer of concern ahead of a crucial Premier League meeting with West Ham.