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Federico Chiesa makes clear desire to return to Serie A as winger opens up on Liverpool struggles under Arne Slot
Frustration at Anfield and the Slot era
Chiesa's move to Liverpool was supposed to be the start of a glittering new chapter, but the reality has been far more complicated. Despite some early promise, the winger found himself increasingly on the periphery of the squad, finishing the season with just 726 minutes of action across all competitions. Speaking about his lack of involvement, the forward was candid about how his situation deteriorated under Slot.
"Since the beginning of 2026, I've played very little. I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn't leave; they needed me, also for numerical reasons. We were in a state of emergency. I understood the situation and I was left smiling," Chiesa told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere. I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last one, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see."
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Juve remains in the heart
The bond between Chiesa and Juventus remains unbroken, at least from the player's perspective. After a messy departure from Turin, the winger has now revealed that he never truly wanted to leave the Bianconeri and is open to a sensational return. He dismissed rumours regarding salary demands, insisting that he was pushed out by the management and technical staff rather than choosing to walk away for financial gain.
"I'd love to return to Juventus," Chiesa admitted. "It's also been said that I demanded a lot of money, but the truth is different: I was never offered a renewal. We never even discussed it. Giuntoli and Thiago Motta told me: "Fede, we don't need you: find a team." I was lucky; I started again with one of the top five in the world, Liverpool. But Juventus is always in my heart and I'd like to return. I've never discussed money with Juve and I never will."
National team commitment and fitness issues
Chiesa also addressed the controversy surrounding his absence from the Italian national team during the crucial World Cup play-offs in March. Criticised by some for his perceived lack of availability, the winger took the opportunity to set the record straight regarding his physical condition and his commitment to the Azzurri shirt, thanking interim managers for their public support during a difficult period.
"[Coach Gennaro] Gattuso has already said it, and I thank him. Rino is a fantastic man, rare in the world of football. Unfortunately, injuries happen, and I arrived at Coverciano with some physical problems. In fact, I was sent home after a consultation with the doctors and was out for a week and a half with Liverpool. I understand that people might be thinking about other things at a time like this, but I also won with the national team! Some people sometimes forget that... The only pain was seeing Italy out of the World Cup. I'm very attached to the blue jersey, and I suffered," Chiesa said.
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Looking ahead to a new season
With a move back to Italy looking increasingly likely, Chiesa is not ruling out any destination. While Juventus is his preference, the former Fiorentina star simply wants to be "at the center of the village" once again, emphasising that consistent football is his only priority after two difficult seasons in England where he felt his development stagnated.
"I'm open to anything; the important thing is to play. I don't have the presumption to say: I have to be a starter. I'm ready to fight for a place, anywhere," Chiesa concluded.