'Fantastic person' - Marcus Rashford reveals the one Man Utd manager he 'loved playing under'
Rashford's remarkable revival
Rashford has found a new lease on life at Barcelona since his year-long summer loan move from Old Trafford, becoming one of the most important players for the Spanish giants, especially in the Champions League, where he has already netted four goals and provided one assist in just three matches. He has also contributed effectively in La Liga, with one goal and five assists, demonstrating improved consistency and confidence. His prolific output translates to a goal involvement every 88 minutes for the Catalan giants, a statistic that reflects his pivotal role in attack. And while Rashford is in superb form for his loan club, he has spoken affectionately about one former United boss whom he loved playing for.
Rashford revelled in life under Ole
Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over as United boss in December 2018, Rashford initially thrived, enjoying some of his most prolific and consistent form as United re-emerged as title contenders, and he felt a strong personal affinity for the Norwegian, defending him publicly when he was sacked in November 2021 and taking responsibility as a player for the manager's dismissal. However, their relationship was tested toward the end of Solskjaer's tenure, with the manager publicly urging the England international to "prioritise his football" amid growing charitable activities. This was reportedly met with disappointment from Rashford's camp.
'Very successful period for me personally'
Rashford told Norwegian outlet TV2 of his time working with Solskjaer: "Ole is a fantastic person. I loved playing under him. I can speak for many of the players at Manchester United when I say that we enjoyed playing for him. We played good football under Ole. It was a very successful period for me personally. He is a fantastic person, and I don’t have a bad word to say about him."
Bright future with the Blaugrana
Rashford has spoken about how happy he is after leaving Manchester United and confirmed he would like to stay at Barca beyond the end of his current loan spell.
In a recent interview with Barca's YouTube channel, Rashford revealed he’s loving life in Spain and sees his future with the Catalan giants. He said: "I’m really enjoying my time in Spain. The weather is the best part. It’s a very big change. I’m learning every day, I’m really enjoying it. I hope to be here for a long time. I get along really well with Roony (Bardghji), as well as Jules (Kounde) and Frenkie (De Jong). It’s a team where we all blend together. We’re united. The team is fantastic. I just have to be in the right position. I’ll keep trying to do this. We have to keep going like this to be our best. We have a lot more to do this season."
He added: "I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game so to play here is an honour. I just believe that things happen when they’re supposed to happen. It’s not the first time I spoke with Barcelona about potentially coming here, but for whatever reasons it didn’t happen in the past, and now is my opportunity to make it happen. I feel like there’s no time like the present now.
"People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything. I don’t feel there is much change in me, I just feel it’s a new environment and culture and one I looked forward to coming here. It’s just about me adapting and fitting in as well as possible. I’m so hungry to keep improving."
