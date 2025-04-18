'I have a family to support' - Ex-Liverpool manager Matt Beard admits he may return to estate agency job after failing to find new role in women's football
Ex-Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has revealed he could be forced to return to estate agency work after failing to pick up a new job in football.
- Liverpool sacked Beard in late February
- Reds were seventh at time of his departure
- Beard admits he could be forced into shock job switch