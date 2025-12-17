Fabio Silva giving up on Borussia Dortmund dream already as ex-Wolves star opens January transfer talks with Betis while Serie A giants consider move

Sky Sport Switzerland claims that Silva’s representatives are in "advanced talks" with Real Betis regarding a loan move for the remainder of the season. The Seville-based club, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, are crying out for reinforcements in the final third and view Silva as the ideal profile to revitalise their attack.

The proposed deal structure involves an initial six-month loan, but crucial to the negotiations is the inclusion of a purchase option. Betis are reportedly keen to secure a clause that would allow them to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026, should Silva rediscover the form that made him a hit at Las Palmas last season. For Dortmund, who invested heavily in the player just months ago, a loan with an obligation or option to buy represents a quick way to cut their losses on a transfer that simply hasn't worked out.

