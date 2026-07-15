'Fabian Ruiz & Rodri had plenty of time!' - Kylian Mbappe publicly criticises Didier Deschamps' tactics after Spain beat 'sloppy' France to reach World Cup final

While Mbappe focused on the tactical shortcomings, he was also honest about the technical failures within the squad. France were unusually wasteful in possession and failed to register a single shot on target for the first 80 minutes of the match. The deadlock was broken on the 22nd minute when Lucas Digne conceded a penalty for a foul on Lamine Yamal, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted, before Pedro Porro added a second just before the hour mark.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically," Mbappe admitted. "When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win. Spain respected their game plan and what the team usually does. They like to control the ball and the tempo. Our plan was to press them high so they could not install their rhythm.

"Because they are better than us at controlling a game. We didn't manage to do it. We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have. Even when we recovered the ball, our first touches were not good enough. That gives a defeat."



