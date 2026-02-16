Chelsea to face Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham in FA Cup fifth round as Man City face Newcastle and Arsenal head to Mansfield

Wrexham beat Premier League opposition in the third round of the tournament, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw. They then beat Ipswich Town 1-0 to punch their ticket into the fifth round; Chelsea have downed both Charlton Athletic and Hull City so far, doing so 5-1 and 4-0 respectively.

The Welsh club have not reached the fifth round since 1997 but manager Phil Parkinson is looking ahead, rather than back.

He told reporters after the win over Ipswich: "We spoke before the game about our chance to create a bit of history. We've done it, and I'm so pleased because it was always going to be a tough game against a very good side.

"This season, with the challenge of being in the Championship and now an FA Cup run, we want to enjoy it, and tonight we certainly did."

He added: "I think it's great for our owners, to get them into the fifth round.

"We can really look forward to the draw on Monday night when we'll be in a hotel in Bristol. We'll savor that but, obviously, it's the back burner now for the FA Cup, and we'll concentrate on the league."