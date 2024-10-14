FBL-EUR-C1-BRATISLAVA-MAN CITYAFP
Scott Wilson

FA approach Pep Guardiola over England manager's job as Man City boss emerges as 'standout option' to replace Gareth Southgate

P. GuardiolaEnglandManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly been approached by the FA about becoming England's next manager.

  • Guardiola considered 'standout' option
  • 53-year-old to decide future in coming weeks
  • City want Catalan to remain at Etihad
