'It would be extraordinary' - Cristiano Ronaldo wanted back in Spain as coach extends invitation
Ronaldo buys share in Almeria
Ronaldo has become a co-owner of Spanish second division side Almeria by acquiring a 25% share in the club. The former Real Madrid attacker said the move was "a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch" and added "UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."
Meanwhile, the club said in a statement: "Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25% of the shares of UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 SA, this being an important step in the continued expansion of both the club and the investment portfolio of the Portuguese businessman. This agreement is part of the international expansion of the entity being carried out by President Mohamed Al Khereiji through his business conglomerate SMC Group.”
'It would be extraordinary' - Almeria dreaming of Ronaldo
Almeria manager Rubi has now shared his thoughts on the development. He told reporters: "We are very happy. Obviously, we welcome him. I think it's excellent news because someone like him, with his one hundred percent knowledge of sport and football, can help a club like ours. It's very exciting for the whole club and for the city. You already know the good relationship Cristiano has with the owners. One learns about some things, but I don't think it's important when I found out or stopped finding out. The important thing is that he's landing here with us. We are very happy.
"It would be extraordinary and wonderful if he could play here, but that's a question for him. This is his club and, if he wanted to continue playing, whoever the coach is, he would be received with open arms. I have no doubt about that."
President Mohammed Al-Khereiji added: "[Ronaldo] is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy."
Ronaldo staying in Saudi Arabia
Almeria may be dreaming of a move for Ronaldo but the Portugal international has recently made it clear his focus is still on Al-Nassr. The superstar was linked with a move away earlier this season after going on strike amid frustration over the club's finances and transfer plans. However, he has since said he wants to stay.
“Yeah, I'm very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It's a country that welcomed very well to me and my family and my friends. I'm happy here. I want to continue here," he said.
“And the most important thing, it's we keep pushing. We are there in the top. Our job is to win, make pressure [on our title rivals], and let's see. We are on track. We’re back; we are good; we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let's see what's going to happen.”
Ronaldo is contracted to Al-Nassr until 2027 and will be 42 by the time his existing deal expires.
What comes next?
Almeria are flying high in the Segunda Division and are on track for promotion back to La Liga. They currently sit in third place in the standings, just two points off top spot. Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are also enjoying a strong season and are top of the table in the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal superstar will be hoping they can maintain that form for the rest of the campaign as he eyes his first major title with the club.
