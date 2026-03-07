Explained: Why Erling Haaland has been left out of Man City squad against Newcastle despite striker not suffering injury

This absence follows a lingering ankle knock picked up in training last week that saw him sidelined for the victory over Leeds, despite a brief and laboured return during the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek. With a crucial Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Real Madrid looming next Wednesday, the decision to leave the star forward out of the trip to St James' Park underscores the careful management of his physical condition during a demanding stage of the season.