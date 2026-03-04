Ex-Tottenham boss Thomas Frank among candidates to take over London rivals at the end of the season

According to The Sun, Palace have identified Frank as a primary candidate to succeed Glasner at the end of the current campaign. The Eagles are beginning to plan for a new era following the mutual agreement that Glasner will vacate his managerial post this summer. While the search for a successor has intensified over recent weeks, the immediate priority for the South Londoners remains Premier League survival.

Palace and Glasner are simply managing the situation for now, with the club determined to stick with him until the end of the season before appointing a new permanent boss. This arrangement allows the board to conduct a thorough recruitment process while Glasner steers the team through a testing season for the FA Cup holders. Currently, Palace sit in 14th place with 35 points, maintaining a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone.