Ex-Rangers & Southampton boss Russell Martin set for shock return to English football with Premier League winners
Martin ticks boxes for Leicester hierarchy
Former Southampton manager Martin is the frontrunner to fill the managerial void at Leicester City, with Football Insider reporting he "ticks a lot of boxes" for the club's decision-makers. The 40-year-old has been out of work since being dismissed by Rangers in October but is said to be interested in the opportunity to return to the dugout in the East Midlands.
The Foxes are currently searching for a figure capable of providing an immediate lift to the squad following a difficult campaign. Martin is viewed as an attractive option primarily due to his track record in the division, having previously guided Southampton to promotion via the play-offs. He is reportedly ready and available to agree terms immediately, making him a viable candidate to step into the role vacated by Cifuentes this week.
Cifuentes exit leaves play-off push in balance
The vacancy at the King Power Stadium opened up on Sunday following the sacking of Cifuentes. The decision was taken in the aftermath of a damaging home defeat to Oxford United, a result that left the 2016 Premier League champions languishing in 14th place in the Championship table.
Despite their mid-table position, the congested nature of the second tier means the season is far from over. Leicester sit just six points adrift of the play-off positions, keeping hopes of a promotion push alive. The board believes that Martin could be the man to replicate his previous Wembley feat with Southampton, bridging the gap to the top six and salvaging the campaign.
For the coach himself, the Championship offers a familiar environment to rebuild his standing. The former Norwich City defender is reportedly keen to "right the wrongs" of his time north of the border, where his spell at Ibrox ended prematurely. A return to the division where he enjoyed his greatest managerial success is seen as the perfect grounding for him to restore his reputation.
Reputation intact despite Rangers struggles
While Martin’s time in Glasgow did not go to plan, his stock within English footballing circles remains high. Football Insider revealed in December that he was on the radar of several Championship clubs considering managerial changes midway through the season. Links to his former club Norwich, as well as West Bromwich Albion and a potential return to Southampton, have all been mooted in recent months.
However, it is Leicester who are now tipped to appoint him. His specific style of play and his achievements at St Mary's are viewed as significant "plus points" by potential suitors, outweighing the negatives of his ill-fated stint in Scotland. The consensus is that his work at Southampton demonstrated an ability to navigate the specific challenges of the Championship, a quality Leicester desperately need as they attempt to arrest their slide.
Fatawu transfer fears cloud appointment
Whoever steps into the hot seat will face an immediate challenge in the transfer market, with star winger Abdul Fatawu attracting interest from the Premier League. Sunderland are reportedly tracking the 21-year-old as they look to bolster their wide options, while Bournemouth have also shown interest as they seek a replacement for Antoine Semenyo following his move to Manchester City.
Fatawu has been a rare bright spark for the East Midlands outfit this term. He has started all 29 of the team’s league games so far, contributing six goals and seven assists. Losing such an influential figure before the transfer deadline on February 2 would represent a major blow for the incoming manager. With top-flight clubs "sniffing around" his services, Martin may have to contend with a depleted attack just days after taking charge.
