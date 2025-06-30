Robbie Savage 2022Getty
Calum Preston Kelly

Ex-Premier League star Robbie Savage to leave the club he owns?! Macclesfield supremo 'agrees to take Forest Green Rovers job' but will remain part-owner of Silkmen in bizarre development

R. SavageMacclesfieldForest GreenJ. Rooney

Robbie Savage is set to depart Macclesfield for Forest Green Rovers in the National League, though he will retain his part-ownership of the Silkmen.

  • Savage to take step up to Forest Green
  • Macclesfield head coach since 2024
  • Also a part-owner of the club
