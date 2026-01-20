AFP
Ex-Man Utd star set for sudden Marseille exit as Roberto De Zerbi's side close in on replacement transfer
Marseille pushing for Gomes to leave
Gomes joined Marseille in the summer from Lille on a free transfer in a move that saw him link up with former United team-mate Mason Greenwood. The midfielder revealed how Greenwood had helped convince him to make the switch. He said: "I’ve spoken to Mason on the phone several times. He’s a bit like a little brother to me. We met when we were eight, when we played together at the youth level. Starting so young and ending up at a professional club together is rare and beautiful… I can’t wait to share these moments with him in Marseille." Yet Gomes is now set to move on after just half a season on the south coast of France. The 25-year-old has made 14 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season but just eight minutes of their last four league games, and Marseille are keen for him to leave, according to L'Equipe. The club want to bring in Quinten Timber from Feyenoord and Angers’ Himad Abdell and need Gomes to leave to free up space in the squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Gomes not against Marseille exit
While Gomes' spell at Marseille looks like only being a short one, he's not opposed to a winter departure, according to Mohamed Toubache-Ter. The midfielder wants more game time and hasn't yet given up hope of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Gomes has won four caps with England so far but hasn't been called up to the Three Lions squad since October 2024 under interim manager Lee Carsley.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Marseille agree Timber transfer
Marseille have now agreed a move for Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old will join from Feyenoord in a deal worth €4.5 million plus add-ons. Other clubs were keen on signing Timber but he's chosen Marseille. Timber leaves the Dutch club after falling out with manager Robin van Persie. The former Arsenal star had questioned Timber's work ethic, which drew an angry response from the midfielder. He told ESPN: "I just read about what was said before the match. I think that's a bit of a shame. That it has to go this way. It has happened a few times now that the trainer does not protect the player. In this case, with me. There is a limit. It is happening again now.
"Everyone at the club I have worked with for three and a half years knows that I always give everything in training and matches. I did that again today. Even if I have to play at right-back, I do that for the club and my team. It looks like a puppet show that it is now being said that I do nothing. That must be clear. You can't say that I'm throwing my hat at it [a Dutch idiom for giving up]. Then you have to say that to my face. Whatever I think, if you don't ask the questions, I don't have to say it. Sometimes you can protect a player. This was the limit, that's why I'm standing here."
- Getty Images Sport
Nwaneri also heading to Marseille
Marseille are also set to land Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal in January for the rest of the season. De Zerbi has been asked about the prospect of Nwaneri arriving but didn't want to give too much away. He told reporters: "Regarding the transfer market, I don't think it's the right time to talk about it. I know him, he's a good player. But you'll have to ask Longoria." Marseille return to action on Wednesday in the Champions League against Liverpool.
Advertisement