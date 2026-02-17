Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd star Anthony Martial stretchered off & taken to hospital after suffering horror injury in latest Liga MX outing for Monterrey
More misery for Martial in Mexico
According to talkSPORT, Martial will be out of action for four to six weeks if he does not need to undergo surgery on the issue. However, any operation would see that recovery time increase to between three and six months.
The injury blow compounds what has been a miserable spell in Liga MX for Martial, who moved to Monterrey from AEK Athens in September. The ex-United striker has only scored once in 19 appearances for the Mexican club to date.
Monterrey issue official statement
Martial sustained the injury when falling awkwardly after challenging for a loose ball, and eventually left the stadium in an ambulance to receive treatment at a local hospital - per Soy Futbol. Monterrey confirmed Martial's diagnosis in an official statement, which read: "Club de Futbol Monterrey reports that player Anthony Martial suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the Matchday 6 game against Leon at BBVA Stadium. Anthony's recovery prognosis is subject to change."
Big Clausura blow for Liga MX giants
Martial is almost certain to miss Monterrey's next three games in the Liga MX Clausura against Pumas UNAM, Cruz Azul and Queretaro. His absence will come as a big blow to the club, who are currently sitting in sixth place in the Clausura standings.
Monterrey paid a reported $4.5m fee to sign Martial, and he is under contract at the Estadio BBVA until the end of 2027. The transfer initially saw Martial link up with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, but the former Spain international left Monterrey in December after deciding not to sign an extension.
Martial's shocking career decline
Martial's career has taken a steep nosedive since his permanent exit from Old Trafford. The France international left United after nine years to join AEK Athens in 2024, after a brief loan stint at Sevilla, and scored seven goals in 16 league games for the Greek side, but injury problems limited his playing time.
Struggles for form and fitness have ultimately prevented Martial from unlocking his full potential, and now at the ripe old age of 30, it remains to be seen if he can bounce back from his latest setback and succeed on the elite stage again.
