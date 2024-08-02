Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Ex-Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood hit with ‘mercenaries’ jibe after failed £22m transfer bid – with Lazio director explaining why Marseille new boy didn't sign for Serie A side

Mason GreenwoodSerie ATransfersMarseilleManchester UnitedLazioLigue 1Premier League

Mason Greenwood has been hit with a “mercenaries” jibe, as Lazio reveal that they had a £22m ($28m) offer in for the ex-Manchester United forward.

  • Enjoyed loan spell at Getafe in 2023-24
  • Linked with clubs across Europe
  • Secured permanent move to France
