Ex-Man Utd coach claims he'd 'chop a hand off' to get Harry Kane to Old Trafford - but explains why Ruben Amorim won't launch 2026 transfer swoop for Bayern Munich striker
Bayern’s £57m gamble on Kane
According to reports from BILD, Kane’s contract includes a £57 million ($77m) release clause that becomes active in the summer of 2026. However, the clause only triggers if the 32-year-old striker notifies Bayern Munich before the end of January of his desire to leave. The Bundesliga champions, despite being aware of the beeline of potential suitors for Kane, are in no rush to make a move. Instead, they plan to wait until the clause expires on February 1, hoping to negotiate an extension that would keep him in Bavaria beyond his current deal, which runs until 2027. This clause provides hope to his suitors. If United were to initiate dialogue with Kane during the winter and convince him to move back to English shores, it would be a remarkable coup. However, United’s struggles in attack last season led them to invest heavily in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, and the club's ownership regime has shifted away from signing ageing superstars.
McCarthy explains why Amorim won't go for Kane
In an interview with BestBettingSites.co.uk, McCarthy, who was part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Old Trafford, said: "At Man Utd, when you're the No. 9, you should be in the box. And yes, he scores goals. I would chop a hand off to have Harry Kane in that United squad."
However, he acknowledged that current United boss Amorim might not see it the same way.
"He's a goal machine. But I'm not sure, with how Ruben Amorim plays, that Harry Kane is what he needs," he said. "I think Harry Kane is a little bit free. He's all over the pitch. If you watch Bayern Munich, the assist that he made in the Dortmund game was from the right side of the midfield, that cross was one of the best assists I've seen. But the manager will stick to his guns. He has his philosophy and that's his principles. And he ain't changing it for anyone."
McCarthy added: "The fact is that Harry Kane is in his thirties now. So how many good years are you still going to get out of him? He might cost £56 million because of the release clause, but maybe more if he doesn’t activate it. Then you're gonna have him for two, three seasons. Two seasons maybe at his best. So, unfortunately, I think that United should look elsewhere."
Kane’s heart still in Munich
While speculation continues to swirl about a potential Premier League return, Kane appears perfectly content in Germany. Speaking after Bayern’s 4-0 demolition of Werder Bremen earlier in the season, the England captain made it clear that a move back to his homeland isn’t on his radar.
"No, not at the moment," he said. "I'm really happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I'm enjoying every moment. [Returning to England] is not in my thought process. I'm enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful."
When asked if Bayern is the right place to fulfill his ambitions, Kane’s answer was emphatic: "Yes, absolutely."
The striker even confirmed that he is open to new contract talks, but insists those discussions will depend on how Bayern perform over the coming year.
"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," he said. "I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously, it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."
Bayern chasing down more silverware
Having netted 213 goals for Spurs, Kane sits just 48 short of Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260. Many have speculated that prospect of reaching this milestone could eventually lure Kane back to England, but for the moment, he appears unmoved by personal glory. His focus is squarely on team success and another Bundesliga crown, and perhaps even the Champions League with Bayern. He will be back in action on Wednesday against Koln in the DFB Pokal second round before shifting attention to a Bundesliga fixture against Leverkusen on Saturday.
