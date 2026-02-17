Getty Images Sport
Ex-Liverpool player Jordon Ibe charged with actual bodily harm after airport arrest
Ibe released on bail
Ibe was released on bail and is due to appear before Croydon Magistrates' Court on March 6. As reported by The Sun, the 30-year-old had flown back to the UK to face court in a separate case.
He admitted to using fake prescriptions to acquire Zolpidem - a drug used to treat insomnia. He was fined £230 while appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in north London.
Ibe playing for Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Sofia
Ibe currently plays in the Bulgarian top flight for Lokomotiv Sofia. The former England international had spent two years playing non-league football before securing a move to Bulgaria in November 2025. Lokomotiv Sofia are the 11th club that Ibe has represented across his turbulent career.
Promising career peters out quickly
Ibe graduated from Wycombe's academy ranks before joining Liverpool in 2012. He made 58 appearances for the Reds, registering four goals and seven assists, before departing for Bournemouth in a £15 million ($20m) deal in July 2016.
Another 14 goal contributions followed across 92 outings for the Cherries, but Ibe struggled for regular minutes at the Vitality Stadium, and was released upon the expiration of his contract in 2020.
Depression struggles and fall into non-league
Ibe, who opened up on his struggles with depression in 2021, went on to play for Derby County, Turkish outfit Adanaspor, Ebbsfleet United, Hayes & Yeading United, Hungerford Town and Sittingbourne before his switch to Lokomotiv Sofia. He has not yet made his competitive debut for the Bulgarian club, who said when announcing his arrival: "After a few difficult seasons, Jordan is ready to revive his career, and we all believe that this will happen at Lokomotiv. The management of Lokomotiv wishes Jordon Ibe much health, happiness and success with the red and black jersey."
