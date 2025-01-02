Thomas Tuchel Announced As New England ManagerGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper among three coaches Thomas Tuchel has added to backroom staff as new England manager gets underway

EnglandT. TuchelPremier League

Thomas Tuchel has named a former Chelsea goalkeeper on his staff as he officially starts work as England manager.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tuchel officially started work as England manager
  • Will attend Tottenham vs Newcastle on Saturday
  • A former Chelsea goalkeeper is on his staff
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱