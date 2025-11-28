Getty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd star hit with six-month suspension after organising guard of honour snub as part of protest against Angel Di Maria's side
Estudiantes' controversial protest lands club in trouble
The fallout from Estudiantes' dramatic protest last weekend has escalated into one of the most polarising episodes in recent Argentine football. The controversy began when the AFA unexpectedly awarded Rosario Central a title for having the most points in the 2025 calendar year, a decision that many clubs believed was merely a symbolic “recognition,” not an actual championship.
But when AFA president Chiqui Tapia presented a physical trophy to Rosario captain Di Maria, discontent erupted. Estudiantes became the only club to publicly reject the legitimacy of the title, and their response on the pitch sent shockwaves through the league. As Rosario’s players walked out expecting a traditional guard of honour, Estudiantes players turned their backs in unison in protest.
The gesture has since transformed into a debate, exposing growing frustration with the AFA’s leadership and the perception that Tapia has been using the national team’s recent success, and his proximity to Lionel Messi, to expand his influence over domestic competitions.
Heavy sanctions and Veron at the centre
After days of internal debate, the AFA delivered one of the harshest ruling in recent years. All 11 Estudiantes starters from the match received two-game suspensions, to be enforced in 2026. Captain Santiago Nunez was given an additional punishment: a three-month ban from wearing the armband.
But the most severe blow was dealt to club president Sebastian Veron. The AFA suspended him from all sporting activity for six months, declaring him the mastermind behind the protest.
The official ruling stated: “The president himself acknowledges having given the order that led to the behaviour being judged here… revealing that it was not an improvised or isolated gesture but a directive issued by the highest institutional authority of the club.”
The politics behind the protest
Beyond the immediate sanctions, the incident has exposed deeper fractures within Argentine football. Many clubs felt blindsided by the AFA’s decision to present the trophy to Rosario Central. They claim they agreed only to a “recognition” and not an official championship title.
Reports indicate that Tapia’s handling of the matter sparked widespread frustration, with club officials privately complaining that the process was orchestrated without transparency. Estudiantes, however, was the only club willing to publicly challenge the decision.
Their protest was symbolic but loaded. Historically, the guard of honour is a tradition rooted in respect, voluntarily performed for league champions who secure a title early. By rejecting it, Estudiantes sent a strong message. The AFA’s stern response only intensified the debate, raising questions about authority, protocol, and the growing political dimensions of Argentine football administration.
Estudiantes stand firm as the fallout continues
In the aftermath, Estudiantes issued a strong statement backing Veron, Nunez and the entire squad. The club announced it is “thoroughly analysing the sanction” and may pursue an appeal, arguing that the penalties reflect a punitive, politically motivated response rather than a fair administrative judgment.
Public reaction has been divided. Some believe Estudiantes crossed a line by politicising a matchday tradition. Others see the club’s stance as a principled challenge to an AFA presidency accused of consolidating power and reshaping competitions without wider consensus.
As of now, the sanctions stand and so does the fracture they exposed. And with Veron sidelined for six months, the standoff between Estudiantes and the AFA is far from over.
