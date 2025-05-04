Ex-Brentford striker suffers 'potentially life-threatening' injury during Bundesliga clash as two players hospitalised in 0-0 draw
Ex-Brentford striker Philipp Hofmann was hospitalised with a collapsed lung and a broken rib after a Bundesliga clash between Bochum and Heidenheim.
- Two players hospitalised after Bundesliga match
- Hofmann suffered 'potentially life-threatening injury'
- Goalkeeper Kevin Muller sustains concussion