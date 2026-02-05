'Everything has been dealt with internally' - Thomas Frank refuses to confirm if captain Cristian Romero has been fined for 'disgraceful' social media rant

Frank was asked repeatedly about his captain's comments at his pre-Manchester United press conference on Thursday. He repeated the words "everything has been dealt with internally" consistently.

Per Sky Sports, he said: "It's the beauty of written text is you can read a lot into it. And nobody really knows [what he meant], except Cuti [Romero] or the guys who have spoken to him. Everything is dealt with internally.

"It shows that Cuti is extremely passionate. He wants to win, do everything he can with his team-mates to achieve great things. You need to ask him next time you speak to him.

"If you want to know what he meant, you have to ask him. That's the right way to take that question.

"Cuti is a very passionate character and player, who will want to leave everything on the pitch. He's very ambitious and wants to win every single time. Sometimes when you are like that, it can become an outburst. It is something we have of course dealt with, and dealt with internally.

"There's a lot of ways of doing things. Cuti has been very good for us this season and in the past seasons. That's very important to be aware of.

"I wouldn't have done it. That's my message."

