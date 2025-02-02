'I hope he gives everyone a slap in the face!' - Harry Kane's former team-mate Lewis Holtby backs Bayern Munich star to end trophy drought after getting 'so much sh*t'
Harry Kane is being backed to end his trophy drought at Bayern Munich, with Lewis Holtby hoping to see the striker give “everyone a slap in the face”.
- England captain waiting on major silverware
- Desperate to break duck in 2025
- Ex-Spurs colleague expects trophy triumph