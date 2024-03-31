A record-breaking era! Every trophy Chelsea have won under Emma Hayes

From a first Women's Super League triumph to three FA Cup titles in succession, this is every trophy the Blues have won under their legendary coach

Emma Hayes' reign as Chelsea manager has been nothing short of spectacular, with her helping to transform the club into the dominant side in English women's football since her appointment way back in 2012.

Back then, the Blues had little history of success in the women's game, but that has all changed dramatically. To date, the club has won 15 trophies under Hayes' charge, and that number could well increase before she departs this summer to take over as the new head coach of the United States women's national team.

Chelsea approach the business end of the 2023-24 season still fighting on all four fronts, with a quadruple still possible in the form of the Women's Super League, the Women's FA Cup, the Continental Cup and, the one Hayes and the club crave most, the Women's Champions League.

Article continues below

As the pair look to add to their incredible trophy haul, GOAL looks back on every single triumph Chelsea and Hayes have had together...