Everton keen on shock loan move for Jack Grealish and confident they have advantage over West Ham and Napoli in race to land England star

Everton are reportedly exploring a surprise loan move for Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and believe they hold a key advantage over rivals West Ham and Napoli in the race. The England international is open to leaving City, and the Toffees are hoping to strike a 'premium' loan deal as they prepare for a new chapter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium under new ownership.

  • Everton eye loan move for Man City's Jack Grealish
  • Toffees believe location gives them key advantage
  • West Ham and Napoli also chasing England forward
