Everton back on the market! Friedkin Group put Toffees up for SALE with one major catch for potential buyers

The Friedkin Group (TFG) are open to a complete sale of Everton, according to The Athletic. Initially seeking minority investment, the American ownership group are now willing to part with their majority stake. However, TFG will only sanction a departure if they find a successor capable of taking the club 'to the next level'.

TFG purchased Farhad Moshiri’s 94 per cent share in December 2024 via their UK investment vehicle, Roundhouse Capital. The takeover brought much-needed stability to Merseyside following a protracted saga and years of financial turmoil.

Despite their readiness to sell, TFG remain fully committed to supporting the Toffees. The Houston-based group will not rush an exit and are prepared to maintain control until the ideal buyer emerges.



