Everton confirm devastating Jack Grealish injury blow as loanee winger’s 2026 World Cup dreams with England take cruel hit

However, things have turned sour in the past week or so. Reports emerged claiming Grealish faces months out with a foot issue and that blow has now been confirmed by his manager.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's clash with Leeds United on Monday night, Moyes said: "It's not for me to give the timescales and we've not had it yet but he's got a stress fracture in his foot – that's all I can tell you.

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us since the start of the season. He's played a big part in the team. Look, we've had a few injuries, but this is a big blow to us."

On how Grealish will recover during rehabilitation, Moyes added: "We're in close contact with [parent club] Manchester City, so we'll see how it works as we go along and we get more decisions from the specialist."