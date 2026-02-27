Getty/GOAL
Europa League last-16 draw: Aston Villa face Lille as Nottingham Forest tackle Midtjylland
Who will be crowned Europa League kings in 2025-26?
Both Villa and Forest are previous winners of the European Cup, with the latter capturing that crown on two occasions under the legendary Brian Clough. Former glories could be rekindled in 2026.
The Villans dropped just three points en route to reaching the last 16, as they finished second in the league phase - level on points with Lyon. The table-topping French outfit have been paired with Celta Vigo at the next stage of the competition.
Forest, who are working under their fourth manager of the season in Vitor Pereira, lacked the consistency required to secure a top-eight finish. They did, however, battle beyond Fenerbahce and have already faced Midtjylland once this term - suffering a 3-2 defeat at the City Ground in their first European home game in three decades.
Elsewhere, Porto are fancied to go well and lock horns with Stuttgart in the last 16. Serie A giants Roma will also have their sights set on the ultimate prize, but face familiar opponents in the form of domestic rivals Bologna as they get their knockout campaign underway.
Real Betis, with ex-Manchester United winger Antony starring for them, face a couple of tough tests against Greek heavyweights Panathinaikos, Braga take on Ferencvaros and Freiburg will tackle Genk.
Europa League last-16 draw in full
Lyon vs Celta Vigo
Aston Villa vs Lille
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest
Real Betis vs Panathinaikos
Porto vs Stuttgart
Braga vs Ferencvaros
Freiburg vs Genk
Roma vs Bologna
Ambitious managers target ultimate glory
Villa would appear to have the perfect man at their helm in the form of Unai Emery. The former Sevilla, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss has won the Europa League a record four times - with his last success being enjoyed with Villarreal in 2021.
He has said of chasing down a fifth crown: “We have clear objectives in this competition to be a contender for a trophy. [We want] To be a contender in case we need this trophy to play in the Champions League. Through our league [it] is very difficult. I am dreaming to be here getting trophies and the Europa is one objective we have this year.”
Forest boss Pereira has also spoken of his desire to replicate the “miracles” that Clough once delivered at Forest. The Portuguese has told TNT Sports: "I accepted the job because I believe that this club has big potential. When I look at the supporters, I can see the passion. When I look at the players, I can see talent. They just need to feel confident, to believe in themselves, to believe in the work that we are doing together. And this is the future. I’m very positive about the future.
"Of course, you have individual things to achieve. You have your ambition, individual ambition. But it’s important that your ambition is aligned with the ambition of the club, with the group. And with creating the good energy. The good energy, a smile. I believe that with a smile, we can open, we can do miracles."
When is the Europa League final & where will it be played?
All of those sides still in the Europa League this season are daring to dream of reaching the final. That contest will take place at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on May 20. Routes to that showpiece event have been mapped out - with pathways through the quarter-finals and semis also being drawn up.
