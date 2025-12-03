Euro 2029 host nation revealed as England's Lionesses aim to win three in a row

Winning the tournament would go a long way towards helping Germany enjoy such a ground-breaking summer and Christian Wuck's side will surely be among the favourites to do so, though they are at least behind a couple of other nations as things stand right now.

England have won the last two editions of the European Championship and Wiegman, having also won while in charge of the Netherlands in 2017, has triumphed in all of the last three, making them the standout favourite at this point in time. Spain, who the Lionesses beat in this year's final, will be right up there as a top contender too, having won the World Cup back in 2023.

How things unfold at the 2027 Women's World Cup, and through a very competitive qualification process for that tournament, will likely tell us who the other main candidates for the Euro 2029 trophy will be. Germany underwhelmed at the last World Cup, suffering a shock group stage exit, but appear to be back on track under Wuck and after reaching the final of this year's Nations League tournament, they'll be keen to carry that momentum on as the clock ticks down to their big moment in the spotlight in 2029.