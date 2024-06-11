Euro 2024 squadsGetty/GOAL composite
Euro 2024 squads: England, Scotland, Portugal, France & all European Championship team rosters

Squad lists for every team at the Euros...

The long-awaited UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is finally upon us, and the anticipation is reaching fever pitch. With 24 nations vying for European glory in Germany, the drama, passion, and skill on display promise to make this a summer to remember.

But who are the heroes set to grace the pitch? Which young talents are ready to announce themselves on the biggest stage? And what tactical surprises might the managers have up their sleeves?

GOAL's comprehensive guide provides the definitive answers. We've meticulously compiled the full rosters for every team, from England and the Netherlands to Portugal, France, and beyond. Whether you're a die-hard fan, a fantasy football enthusiast, or simply curious about the tournament, this is your one-stop shop for all the Euro 2024 squad information.

(Squads ordered from Group A to Group F)

  • Jamal Musiala Germany 2024Getty

    Germany

    The confirmed Germany squad for UEFA Euro 2024 is listed in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKManuel NeuerBayern Munich
    DFAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid
    DFDavid RaumRB Leipzig
    DFJonathan TahBayer Leverkusen
    MFPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion
    DFJoshua KimmichBayern Munich
    FWKai HavertzArsenal
    MFToni KroosReal Madrid
    FWNiclas FüllkrugBorussia Dortmund
    MFJamal MusialaBayern Munich
    MFChris FührichVfB Stuttgart
    GKOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim
    FWThomas MüllerBayern Munich
    FWMaximilian BeierTSG Hoffenheim
    DFNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund
    DFWaldemar AntonVfB Stuttgart
    MFFlorian WirtzBayer Leverkusen
    DFMaximilian MittelstädtVfB Stuttgart
    MFLeroy SanéBayern Munich
    DFBenjamin HenrichsRB Leipzig
    MFİlkay Gündoğan (captain)Barcelona
    GKMarc-André ter StegenBarcelona
    MFRobert AndrichBayer Leverkusen
    DFRobin KochEintracht Frankfurt
    MFAleksandar PavlovićBayern Munich
    FWDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart
  • Scotland

    The Scotland squad for Euro 2024 can be seen in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKAngus GunnNorwich City
    DFAnthony RalstonCeltic
    DFAndrew Robertson (captain)Liverpool
    MFScott McTominayManchester United
    DFGrant HanleyNorwich City
    DFKieran TierneyReal Sociedad
    MFJohn McGinnAston Villa
    MFCallum McGregorCeltic
    FWChé AdamsSouthampton
    MFRyan ChristieBournemouth
    GKLiam KellyMotherwell
    DFJack HendryAl-Ettifaq
    MFBilly GilmourBrighton & Hove Albion
    DFRyan PorteousWatford
    DFLiam CooperLeeds United
    DFGreg TaylorCeltic
    MFStuart ArmstrongSouthampton
    FWLawrence ShanklandHeart of Midlothian
    MFRyan JackRangers
    GKZander ClarkHeart of Midlothian
    DFRoss McCrorieBristol City
    MFKenny McLeanNorwich City
    GKCraig GordonHeart of Midlothian
    FWJames ForrestCeltic
    DFScott McKennaCopenhagen
    DFJohn SouttarRangers
    FWLewis MorganNew York Red Bulls
    FWTommy ConwayBristol City

  • Hungary

    The Hungary squad for Euro 2024 can be seen below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKPéter GulácsiRB Leipzig
    GKDénes DibuszFerencváros
    GKPéter SzappanosPaks
    DFÁdám LangOmonia
    DFBotond BaloghParma
    DFAttila SzalaiSC Freiburg
    DFAttila FiolaFehérvár
    DFWilli OrbánRB Leipzig
    DFMilos KerkezBournemouth
    DFBendegúz BollaServette
    DFZsolt NagyPuskás Akadémia
    DFEndre BotkaFerencváros
    DFMárton DárdaiHertha BSC
    MFLoïc NégoLe Havre
    MFÁdám NagySpezia
    MFDominik Szoboszlai (captain)Liverpool
    MFAndrás SchäferUnion Berlin
    MFLászló KleinheislerHajduk Split
    MFCallum StylesSunderland
    MFMihály KataMTK Budapest
    FWMartin ÁdámUlsan HD
    FWDániel GazdagPhiladelphia Union
    FWBarnabás VargaFerencváros
    FWRoland SallaiSC Freiburg
    FWKevin CsobothÚjpest
    FWKrisztofer HorváthKecskemét

  • Switzerland

    Switzerland squad is listed in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKYann SommerInter Milan
    GKYvon MvogoLorient
    GKGregor KobelBorussia Dortmund
    DFRicardo RodriguezTorino
    DFFabian SchärNewcastle United
    DFManuel AkanjiManchester City
    DFNico ElvediBorussia Mönchengladbach
    DFSilvan WidmerMainz 05
    DFCédric ZesigerVfL Wolfsburg
    DFLeonidas StergiouVfB Stuttgart
    MFGranit Xhaka (captain)Bayer Leverkusen
    MFXherdan ShaqiriChicago Fire
    MFRemo FreulerBologna
    MFDenis ZakariaMonaco
    MFMichel AebischerBologna
    MFFabian RiederRennes
    MFArdon JashariLuzern
    MFVincent SierroToulouse
    FWBreel EmboloMonaco
    FWSteven ZuberAEK Athens
    FWRuben VargasFC Augsburg
    FWRenato SteffenLugano
    FWNoah OkaforMilan
    FWZeki AmdouniBurnley
    FWDan NdoyeBologna
    FWKwadwo DuahLudogorets Razgrad
  • Pedri SpainGetty Images

    Spain

    Luis de la Fuente has announced the final Spain squad for the Euro 2024.

    PositionNameClub
    GKDavid RayaArsenal
    DFDani CarvajalReal Madrid
    DFRobin Le NormandReal Sociedad
    DFNachoReal Madrid
    DFDaniel VivianAthletic Bilbao
    MFMikel MerinoReal Sociedad
    FWÁlvaro Morata (captain)Atlético Madrid
    MFFabián RuizParis Saint-Germain
    FWJoseluReal Madrid
    FWDani OlmoRB Leipzig
    FWFerran TorresBarcelona
    DFÁlex GrimaldoBayer Leverkusen
    GKÁlex RemiroReal Sociedad
    DFAymeric LaporteAl Nassr
    MFÁlex BaenaVillarreal
    MFRodriManchester City
    FWNico WilliamsAthletic Bilbao
    MFMartín ZubimendiReal Sociedad
    FWLamine YamalBarcelona
    MFPedriBarcelona
    FWMikel OyarzabalReal Sociedad
    DFJesús NavasSevilla
    GKUnai SimónAthletic Bilbao
    DFMarc CucurellaChelsea
    MFFermín LópezBarcelona
    FWAyoze PérezReal Betis
  • Luka MODRIC-croatia-20221217-wc 3rd place(C)Getty Images

    Croatia

    The Croatia squad for the 2024 Euro was confirmed early in May.

    PositionNameClub
    GKDominik LivakovićFenerbahçe
    DFJosip StanišićBayer Leverkusen
    DFMarin PongračićLecce
    DFJoško GvardiolManchester City
    DFMartin ErlićSassuolo
    DFJosip ŠutaloAjax
    MFLovro MajerVfL Wolfsburg
    MFMateo KovačićManchester City
    FWAndrej KramarićTSG Hoffenheim
    MFLuka Modrić (captain)Real Madrid
    MFMarcelo BrozovićAl Nassr
    GKNediljko LabrovićRijeka
    MFNikola VlašićTorino
    FWIvan PerišićHajduk Split
    MFMario PašalićAtalanta
    FWAnte BudimirOsasuna
    FWBruno PetkovićDinamo Zagreb
    MFLuka IvanušecFeyenoord
    DFBorna SosaAjax
    FWMarko PjacaRijeka
    DFDomagoj VidaAEK Athens
    DFJosip JuranovićUnion Berlin
    GKIvica IvušićPafos
    FWMarco PašalićRijeka
    MFLuka SučićRed Bull Salzburg
    MFMartin BaturinaDinamo Zagreb
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy UkraineGetty

    Italy

    Italy announced their final 26-man squad on June 6. See the list of player names below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKGianluigi Donnarumma (captain)Paris Saint-Germain
    DFGiovanni Di LorenzoNapoli
    DFFederico DimarcoInter Milan
    DFAlessandro BuongiornoTorino
    DFGianluca ManciniRoma
    MFNicolò FagioliJuventus
    MFDavide FrattesiInter Milan
    MFJorginhoArsenal
    FWMateo ReteguiGenoa
    MFLorenzo PellegriniRoma
    FWGiacomo RaspadoriNapoli
    GKGuglielmo VicarioTottenham Hotspur
    DFMatteo DarmianInter Milan
    FWFederico ChiesaJuventus
    DFRiccardo CalafioriBologna
    MFBryan CristanteRoma
    FWGianluca ScamaccaAtalanta
    MFNicolò BarellaInter Milan
    DFRaoul BellanovaTorino
    FWMattia ZaccagniLazio
    GKAlex MeretNapoli
    FWStephan El ShaarawyRoma
    DFAlessandro BastoniInter Milan
    DFAndrea CambiasoJuventus
    DFFederico GattiJuventus
    MFMichael FolorunshoHellas Verona

  • Albania

    Albania's squad for the Euro 2024 can be seen below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKEtrit BerishaEmpoli
    DFIván BalliuRayo Vallecano
    DFMario MitajLokomotiv Moscow
    DFElseid HysajLazio
    DFArlind AjetiCFR Cluj
    DFBerat Djimsiti (captain)Atalanta
    FWRey ManajSivasspor
    MFKlaus GjasulaDarmstadt 98
    FWJasir AsaniGwangju
    MFNedim BajramiSassuolo
    FWArmando BrojaFulham
    GKElhan KastratiCittadella
    DFEnea MihajFamalicão
    MFQazim LaçiSparta Prague
    FWTaulant SeferiBaniyas
    MFMedon BerishaLecce
  • Slovenia

    The full roster for Slovenia can be seen below:

    PositionNameClub
    GKJan Oblak (captain)Atlético Madrid
    DFŽan KarničnikCelje
    DFJure BalkovecAlanyaspor
    DFMiha BlažičLech Poznań
    MFJon Gorenc StankovićSturm Graz
    DFJaka BijolUdinese
    MFBenjamin VerbičPanathinaikos
    MFSandi LovrićUdinese
    FWAndraž ŠporarPanathinaikos
    MFTimi Max ElšnikOlimpija Ljubljana
    FWBenjamin ŠeškoRB Leipzig
    GKVid BelecAPOEL
    DFErik JanžaGórnik Zabrze
    MFJasmin KurtićSüdtirol
    MFTomi HorvatSturm Graz
    GKIgor VekićVejle
    FWJan MlakarPisa
    FWŽan VipotnikBordeaux
    FWŽan CelarLugano
    DFPetar StojanovićSampdoria
    DFVanja DrkušićSochi
    MFAdam Gnezda ČerinPanathinaikos
    DFDavid BrekaloOrlando City
    MFNino ŽugeljBodø/Glimt
    MFAdrian ZeljkovićSpartak Trnava
    FWJosip IličićMaribor
  • Christian Eriksen Denmark 2022Getty Images

    Denmark

    Denmark's final Euro 2024 squad was announced and is given in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKKasper SchmeichelAnderlecht
    DFJoachim AndersenCrystal Palace
    DFJannik VestergaardLeicester City
    DFSimon Kjær (captain)Milan
    DFJoakim MæhleVfL Wolfsburg
    DFAndreas ChristensenBarcelona
    MFMathias JensenBrentford
    MFThomas DelaneyAnderlecht
    FWRasmus HøjlundManchester United
    MFChristian EriksenManchester United
    MFAndreas Skov OlsenClub Brugge
    FWKasper DolbergAnderlecht
    DFMathias JørgensenBrentford
    MFMikkel DamsgaardBrentford
    MFChristian NørgaardBrentford
    GKMads HermansenLeicester City
    DFVictor KristiansenBologna
    DFAlexander BahBenfica
    FWJonas WindVfL Wolfsburg
    FWYussuf PoulsenRB Leipzig
    MFMorten HjulmandSporting CP
    GKFrederik RønnowUnion Berlin
    MFPierre-Emile HøjbjergTottenham Hotspur
    FWAnders DreyerAnderlecht
    DFRasmus KristensenRoma
    FWJacob Bruun LarsenBurnley

  • Serbia

    Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic confirmed his 26-man squad on May 27.

    PositionNameClub
    GKPredrag RajkovićMallorca
    DFStrahinja PavlovićRed Bull Salzburg
    DFNemanja StojićTSC
    DFNikola MilenkovićFiorentina
    MFNemanja MaksimovićGetafe
    DFNemanja GudeljSevilla
    FWDušan VlahovićJuventus
    FWLuka JovićMilan
    FWAleksandar MitrovićAl Hilal
    MFDušan Tadić (captain)Fenerbahçe
    MFFilip KostićJuventus
    GKĐorđe PetrovićChelsea
    DFMiloš VeljkovićWerder Bremen
    MFAndrija ŽivkovićPAOK
    DFSrđan BabićSpartak Moscow
    MFSrđan MijailovićRed Star Belgrade
    MFIvan IlićTorino
    FWPetar RatkovRed Bull Salzburg
    MFLazar SamardžićUdinese
    MFSergej Milinković-SavićAl Hilal
    MFMijat GaćinovićAEK Athens
    MFSaša LukićFulham
    GKVanja Milinković-SavićTorino
    DFUroš SpajićRed Star Belgrade
    DFFilip MladenovićPanathinaikos
    MFVeljko BirmančevićSparta Prague
  • Harry Kane England Germany Nations LeagueGetty

    England

    Gareth Southgate announced his England squad for the Euros.

    PositionNameClub
    GKJordan PickfordEverton
    DFKyle WalkerManchester City
    DFLuke ShawManchester United
    MFDeclan RiceArsenal
    DFJohn StonesManchester City
    DFMarc GuéhiCrystal Palace
    FWBukayo SakaArsenal
    MFTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool
    FWHarry Kane (captain)Bayern Munich
    MFJude BellinghamReal Madrid
    FWPhil FodenManchester City
    DFKieran TrippierNewcastle United
    GKAaron RamsdaleArsenal
    DFEzri KonsaAston Villa
    DFLewis DunkBrighton & Hove Albion
    MFConor GallagherChelsea
    FWIvan ToneyBrentford
    FWAnthony GordonNewcastle United
    FWOllie WatkinsAston Villa
    FWJarrod BowenWest Ham United
    MFEberechi EzeCrystal Palace
    DFJoe GomezLiverpool
    GKDean HendersonCrystal Palace
    MFCole PalmerChelsea
    MFAdam WhartonCrystal Palace
    MFKobbie MainooManchester United

  • Poland

    Poland announced their final 26-man squad on June 7.

    PositionNameClub
    GKWojciech SzczęsnyJuventus
    DFBartosz SalamonLech Poznań
    DFPaweł DawidowiczHellas Verona
    DFSebastian WalukiewiczEmpoli
    DFJan BednarekSouthampton
    MFJakub PiotrowskiLudogorets Razgrad
    FWKarol ŚwiderskiHellas Verona
    MFJakub ModerBrighton & Hove Albion
    FWRobert Lewandowski (captain)Barcelona
    MFPiotr ZielińskiNapoli
    MFKamil GrosickiPogoń Szczecin
    GKŁukasz SkorupskiBologna
    MFTaras RomanczukJagiellonia Białystok
    DFJakub KiwiorArsenal
    DFTymoteusz Puchacz1. FC Kaiserslautern
    FWAdam BuksaAntalyaspor
    MFDamian SzymańskiAEK Athens
    DFBartosz BereszyńskiEmpoli
    MFPrzemysław FrankowskiLens
    MFSebastian SzymańskiFenerbahçe
    MFNicola ZalewskiRoma
    GKMarcin BułkaNice
    FWKrzysztof Piątekİstanbul Başakşehir
    MFBartosz SliszAtlanta United
    MFMichał SkóraśClub Brugge
    MFKacper UrbańskiBologna
  • Virgil van Dijk NetherlandsGetty Images

    Netherlands

    The final squad of 26 players was confirmed in May. However, the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners had to withdraw due to injuries. Ian Maatsen came in as a replacement.

    PositionNameClub
    GKBart VerbruggenBrighton & Hove Albion
    DFLutsharel GeertruidaFeyenoord
    DFMatthijs de LigtBayern Munich
    DFVirgil van Dijk (captain)Liverpool
    DFNathan AkéManchester City
    DFStefan de VrijInter Milan
    MFXavi SimonsRB Leipzig
    MFGeorginio WijnaldumAl-Ettifaq
    FWWout WeghorstTSG Hoffenheim
    FWMemphis DepayAtlético Madrid
    FWCody GakpoLiverpool
    DFJeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen
    GKJustin BijlowFeyenoord
    MFTijjani ReijndersMilan
    DFMicky van de VenTottenham Hotspur
    MFJoey VeermanPSV Eindhoven
    DFDaley BlindGirona
    FWDonyell MalenBorussia Dortmund
    FWBrian BrobbeyAjax
    DFIan MaatsenBorussia Dortmund
    DFDenzel DumfriesInter Milan
    GKMark FlekkenBrentford
    MFJerdy SchoutenPSV Eindhoven
    FWSteven BergwijnAjax
    MFRyan GravenberchLiverpool

  • Austria

    The Austria squad for the Euro 2024 has been announced. See the list of players in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKHeinz LindnerUnion SG
    DFMaximilian WöberBorussia Mönchengladbach
    DFGernot TraunerFeyenoord
    DFKevin DansoLens
    DFStefan PoschBologna
    MFNicolas SeiwaldRB Leipzig
    FWMarko ArnautovićInter Milan
    MFAlexander PrassSturm Graz
    MFMarcel Sabitzer (captain)Borussia Dortmund
    MFFlorian GrillitschTSG Hoffenheim
    FWMichael GregoritschSC Freiburg
    GKNiklas HedlRapid Wien
    GKPatrick PentzBrøndby
    DFLeopold QuerfeldRapid Wien
    DFPhilipp LienhartSC Freiburg
    DFPhilipp MweneMainz 05
    MFFlorian Kainz1. FC Köln
    MFRomano SchmidWerder Bremen
    MFChristoph BaumgartnerRB Leipzig
    MFKonrad LaimerBayern Munich
    DFFlavius DaniliucRed Bull Salzburg
    MFMatthias SeidlRapid Wien
    MFPatrick WimmerVfL Wolfsburg
    FWAndreas WeimannWest Bromwich Albion
    FWMaximilian EntrupTSV Hartberg
    MFMarco GrüllRapid Wien
  • Kylian Mbappe France 2024Getty Images

    France

    The France squad for the Euros has been confirmed with superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann all included. N'Golo Kante, who has had to deal with injury issues, is back in the squad.

    PositionNameClub
    GKBrice SambaLens
    DFBenjamin PavardInter Milan
    DFFerland MendyReal Madrid
    DFDayot UpamecanoBayern Munich
    DFJules KoundéBarcelona
    MFEduardo CamavingaReal Madrid
    FWAntoine GriezmannAtlético Madrid
    MFAurélien TchouaméniReal Madrid
    FWOlivier GiroudMilan
    FWKylian Mbappé (captain)Paris Saint-Germain
    FWOusmane DembéléParis Saint-Germain
    FWRandal Kolo MuaniParis Saint-Germain
    MFN'Golo KantéAl-Ittihad
    MFAdrien RabiotJuventus
    FWMarcus ThuramInter Milan
    GKMike MaignanMilan
    DFWilliam SalibaArsenal
    MFWarren Zaïre-EmeryParis Saint-Germain
    MFYoussouf FofanaMonaco
    FWKingsley ComanBayern Munich
    DFJonathan ClaussMarseille
    DFThéo HernandezMilan
    GKAlphonse AreolaWest Ham United
    DFIbrahima KonatéLiverpool
    FWBradley BarcolaParis Saint-Germain
  • Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2024Getty

    Belgium

    Domenico Tedesco has confirmed the Belgium squad for the Euro 2024 in May. Stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain the ones to watch out for in the squad.

    PositionNameClub
    GKKoen CasteelsAl-Qadsiah
    DFZeno DebastAnderlecht
    DFArthur TheateRennes
    DFWout FaesLeicester City
    DFJan VertonghenAnderlecht
    DFAxel WitselAtlético Madrid
    MFKevin De Bruyne (captain)Manchester City
    MFYouri TielemansAston Villa
    FWLeandro TrossardArsenal
    FWRomelu LukakuRoma
    MFYannick CarrascoAl-Shabab
    GKThomas KaminskiLuton Town
    GKMatz SelsNottingham Forest
    FWDodi LukebakioSevilla
    DFThomas MeunierTrabzonspor
    MFAster VranckxVfL Wolfsburg
    FWCharles De KetelaereAtalanta
    MFOrel MangalaLyon
    FWJohan BakayokoPSV Eindhoven
    FWLoïs OpendaRB Leipzig
    DFTimothy CastagneFulham
    FWJérémy DokuManchester City
    MFArthur VermeerenAtlético Madrid
    MFAmadou OnanaEverton
    DFMaxim De CuyperClub Brugge

  • Slovakia

    Slovakia will be without Dominik Takáč, Michal Tomič, Matúš Kmeť, Jakub Kadák, Dominik Hollý and Róbert Polievka at the Euro 2024. See the full roster below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKMartin DúbravkaNewcastle United
    DFPeter PekaríkHertha BSC
    DFDenis VavroCopenhagen
    DFAdam ObertCagliari
    MFTomáš RigoBaník Ostrava
    DFNorbert GyömbérSalernitana
    MFTomáš SuslovHellas Verona
    MFOndrej DudaHellas Verona
    FWRóbert BoženíkBoavista
    FWĽubomír TuptaSlovan Liberec
    MFLászló BénesHamburger SV
    GKMarek RodákFulham
    MFPatrik HrošovskýGenk
    DFMilan Škriniar (captain)Paris Saint-Germain
    DFVernon De MarcoHatta
    DFDávid HanckoFeyenoord
    FWLukáš HaraslínSparta Prague
    FWDavid StrelecSlovan Bratislava
    MFJuraj KuckaSlovan Bratislava
    FWDávid ĎurišAscoli
    MFMatúš BeroVfL Bochum
    MFStanislav LobotkaNapoli
    GKHenrich RavasNew England Revolution
    MFLeo SauerFeyenoord
    DFSebastian KóšaSpartak Trnava
    FWIvan SchranzSlavia Prague

  • Romania

    Romania manager Edward Iordenescu announced his Euro squad on June 7. Players like Răzvan Sava and Constantin Grameni were excluded from the final list.

    PositionNameClub
    GKFlorin NițăGaziantep
    DFAndrei RațiuRayo Vallecano
    DFRadu DrăgușinTottenham Hotspur
    DFAdrian RusPafos
    DFIonuț NedelcearuPalermo
    MFMarius MarinPisa
    FWDenis AlibecMuaither
    MFAlexandru CicâldăuKonyaspor
    FWGeorge PușcașBari
    MFIanis HagiAlavés
    DFNicușor BancuUniversitatea Craiova
    GKHorațiu MoldovanAtlético Madrid
    MFValentin MihăilăParma
    MFDarius OlaruFCSB
    DFAndrei BurcăAl-Okhdood
    GKȘtefan TârnovanuFCSB
    MFFlorinel ComanFCSB
    MFRăzvan MarinEmpoli
    FWDenis DrăgușGaziantep
    MFDennis ManParma
    MFNicolae Stanciu (captain)Damac
    DFVasile MogoșCFR Cluj
    MFDeian SorescuGaziantep
    DFBogdan RacovițanRaków Częstochowa
    FWDaniel BîrligeaCFR Cluj
    MFAdrian ȘutFCSB

  • Ukraine

    The final Ukraine squad was announced on May 16. Take a look at their roster below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKHeorhiy BushchanDynamo Kyiv
    DFYukhym KonoplyaShakhtar Donetsk
    DFOleksandr SvatokDnipro-1
    DFMaksym TaloverovLASK
    MFSerhiy SydorchukWesterlo
    MFTaras StepanenkoShakhtar Donetsk
    FWAndriy Yarmolenko (captain)Dynamo Kyiv
    MFRuslan MalinovskyiGenoa
    FWRoman YaremchukValencia
    MFMykhaylo MudrykChelsea
    FWArtem DovbykGirona
    GKAnatoliy TrubinBenfica
    DFIllya ZabarnyiBournemouth
    MFHeorhiy SudakovShakhtar Donetsk
    MFViktor TsyhankovGirona
    DFVitaliy MykolenkoEverton
    MFOleksandr ZinchenkoArsenal
    MFVolodymyr BrazhkoDynamo Kyiv
    MFMykola ShaparenkoDynamo Kyiv
    FWOleksandr ZubkovShakhtar Donetsk
    DFValeriy BondarShakhtar Donetsk
    DFMykola MatviyenkoShakhtar Donetsk
    GKAndriy LuninReal Madrid
    DFOleksandr TymchykDynamo Kyiv
    FWVladyslav VanatDynamo Kyiv
    DFBohdan MykhaylichenkoPolissya Zhytomyr

  • Turkey

    Çağlar Söyüncü, Enes Ünal and Ozan Kabak withdrew from the Turkey squad due to injuries. The full list of the players in the final squad is below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKMert GünokBeşiktaş
    DFZeki ÇelikRoma
    DFMerih DemiralAl-Ahli
    DFSamet AkaydinPanathinaikos
    MFOkay YokuşluWest Bromwich Albion
    MFOrkun KökçüBenfica
    FWKerem AktürkoğluGalatasaray
    MFArda GülerReal Madrid
    FWCenk TosunBeşiktaş
    MFHakan Çalhanoğlu (captain)Inter Milan
    FWYusuf YazıcıLille
    GKAltay BayındırManchester United
    DFAhmetcan KaplanAjax
    DFAbdülkerim BardakcıGalatasaray
    MFSalih ÖzcanBorussia Dortmund
    MFİsmail YüksekFenerbahçe
    FWİrfan KahveciFenerbahçe
    DFMert MüldürFenerbahçe
    FWKenan YıldızJuventus
    DFFerdi KadıoğluFenerbahçe
    FWBarış Alper YılmazGalatasaray
    DFKaan AyhanGalatasaray
    GKUğurcan ÇakırTrabzonspor
    FWSemih KılıçsoyBeşiktaş
    FWYunus AkgünLeicester City
    FWBertuğ YıldırımRennes

  • Georgia

    The full list of players picked by Georgia for the Euro 2024 is given in the table below.

    PositionNameClub
    GKGiorgi LoriaDinamo Tbilisi
    DFOtar KakabadzeCracovia
    DFLasha DvaliAPOEL
    DFGuram Kashia (captain)Slovan Bratislava
    DFSolomon KvirkveliaAl-Okhdood
    MFGiorgi KochorashviliLevante
    FWKhvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli
    FWBudu ZivzivadzeKarlsruher SC
    MFZuriko DavitashviliBordeaux
    MFGiorgi ChakvetadzeWatford
    FWGiorgi KvilitaiaAPOEL
    GKLuka GugeshashviliQarabağ
    DFGiorgi GocholeishviliShakhtar Donetsk
    DFLuka LochoshviliCremonese
    DFGiorgi GvelesianiPersepolis
    MFNika KvekveskiriLech Poznań
    MFOtar KiteishviliSturm Graz
    MFSandro AltunashviliWolfsberger AC
    MFLevan ShengeliaPanetolikos
    MFAnzor MekvabishviliUniversitatea Craiova
    MFGiorgi TsitaishviliDinamo Batumi
    FWGeorges MikautadzeMetz
    MFSaba LobzhanidzeAtlanta United
    DFJemal TabidzePanetolikos
    GKGiorgi MamardashviliValencia
    MFGabriel SiguaBasel
  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty

    Portugal

    Portugal will be captained by Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euro 2024. There was a late change for the team after the squad was announced as Otávio had to leave due to injury. He was replaced by Matheus Nunes.

    PositionNameClub
    GKRui PatrícioRoma
    DFNélson SemedoWolverhampton Wanderers
    DFPepePorto
    DFRúben DiasManchester City
    DFDiogo DalotManchester United
    MFJoão PalhinhaFulham
    FWCristiano Ronaldo (captain)Al Nassr
    MFBruno FernandesManchester United
    FWGonçalo RamosParis Saint-Germain
    MFBernardo SilvaManchester City
    FWJoão FélixBarcelona
    GKJosé SáWolverhampton Wanderers
    DFDanilo PereiraParis Saint-Germain
    DFGonçalo InácioSporting CP
    MFJoão NevesBenfica
    MFMatheus NunesManchester City
    FWRafael LeãoMilan
    MFRúben NevesAl Hilal
    DFNuno MendesParis Saint-Germain
    DFJoão CanceloBarcelona
    FWDiogo JotaLiverpool
    GKDiogo CostaPorto
    MFVitinhaParis Saint-Germain
    DFAntónio SilvaBenfica
    FWPedro NetoWolverhampton Wanderers
    FWFrancisco ConceiçãoPorto

  • Czech Republic

    Czech Republic announced their final 26-man squad on June 7. However, two days later, Michal Sadílek was forced to withdraw from the squad after he injured his leg in a cycling accident.

    PositionNameClub
    GKJindřich StaněkSlavia Prague
    DFDavid ZimaSlavia Prague
    DFTomáš HolešSlavia Prague
    DFRobin HranáčViktoria Plzeň
    DFVladimír CoufalWest Ham United
    DFMartin VitíkSparta Prague
    MFAntonín BarákFiorentina
    FWAdam HložekBayer Leverkusen
    FWPatrik SchickBayer Leverkusen
    FWJan KuchtaSparta Prague
    DFDavid DouděraSlavia Prague
    FWMojmír ChytilSlavia Prague
    MFLukáš ProvodSlavia Prague
    DFDavid JurásekTSG Hoffenheim
    GKMatěj KovářBayer Leverkusen
    FWVáclav ČernýVfL Wolfsburg
    DFLadislav KrejčíSparta Prague
    FWTomáš ChorýViktoria Plzeň
    MFOndřej LingrFeyenoord
    MFLukáš ČervViktoria Plzeň
    MFTomáš Souček (captain)West Ham United
    GKVítězslav JarošSturm Graz
    DFTomáš VlčekSlavia Prague
    MFPavel ŠulcViktoria Plzeň
    MFMatěj JurásekSlavia Prague

  • Useful Euro 2024 links